Haughmond boss Mick Cutler resigns following second straight relegation

It has been a difficult period for the Shrewsbury Sports Village side, who have been dealt successive relegations in the Midland League.

They finished bottom of the pile in Midland Division One this season with just four wins from 40 league games – having finished 19th from 19 in the Premier last season.

Former Ellesmere Rangers boss Cutler has been in charge just shy of two years having stepped up from assistant to take over from Dan Williams.

But the club will play step seven football in the non-league pyramid next season.

Haughmond have invited interested candidates to come forward to take over as boss and set a closing date of Monday, May 1.

Expressions of interest or relative question can be put to secretary Stuart Williams on stuartlwilliams@btinternet.com