‘Ruthless’ Whitchurch Alport put four past struggling Casuals

Shifnal Town's Mikey Nelson holds off Walsall Wood's Carter Lycett. Picture: Jim Wall.

Goals from Alex Hughes, Sam Yeardley, Lyndon Campbell and Joe Flory secured the three points on their travels in the Midland League Premier Division.

And Turner was pleased to see Alport finally take their chances.

He said: “This can be a tough place to go and a bit of a banana skin, so it’s pleasing to get the win.

“The lads have put in a professional performance and victory looked assured throughout the game.

“Both Sam Yeardley and Sam Phillips, we asked them to get at the full-backs and they did. Both their full-backs definitely knew they were in a game.

“At times this year we’ve not been as clinical when we get into those areas of the pitch, but they were brilliant.

“Something that throughout the year has been Achilles heel at times, is we need five chances to score one, but here we were ruthless.

“It probably could have been more, but they were quite prolific in front of foal, which is pleasing.”

Elsewhere in the league, Shifnal Town fell to a 1-0 defeat to Walsall Wood – as the league leaders now close in on winning the title.

In an end-to-end game, the first chance fell to Wood’s Hayden Purves after four minutes, but his 20-yard effort was held by Adam Whitehouse.

The home side were looking dangerous every time they attacked, and in the 19th minute, a cross from the right was headed goalwards by Joey Butlin, only for Whitehouse to tip the ball on to the upright.

A minute later, Town were behind when they failed to deal adequately with a corner and Butlin prodded the ball home from close range.

Kaden May came close to doubling the lead on 27 minutes, but was unable to make good contact with Purves’ low cross. Then Butlin had a chance after 38 minutes from Carter Lycett’s corner, but his header was too high.

The second period was quite similar to the first, although there were precious few chances created at either end, for which credit is due largely to Town’s midfield and defence, which gave the home side very little space. The game did highlight Town’s lack of creativity in midfield and a cutting edge up front as they fell to defeat.

Market Drayton Town also lost 2-0 at home to Bewdley Town.

In Midland League Division One, AFC Bridgnorth’s game away at Ashby Ivanhoe was postponed, but the Shropshire outfit’s relegation has been confirmed.

With just two games left to play and seven points away from 18th-placed Smethwick Rangers, Bridgnorth cannot make up the deficit.

Bottom club Haughmond also did not play, but are already down after their 7-0 loss to Ashby Ivanhoe on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the league, Shawbury United lost 2-1 to league leaders Dudley Town.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Ellesmere Rangers finished their season just outside the play-off places.