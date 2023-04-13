Ludlow Colts dig deep to edge out United

Ludlow Colts

Colts were gunning for revenge after losing to United 3-2 the week before.

But it was the visitors who started the game well having plenty of possession but without really testing Colts keeper Regan Tonkinson.

Colts’ best chances in a goalless first half fell to Aaron Hodge, whose header went just wide of the post, and Ryan Woodhouse, who was denied by a fine save from the Worcester keeper.

The second half saw the hosts squander a few openings, with one of the best chances falling to Tom Dwyer only for the visiting Worcester goalkeeper to save. But, with 10 minutes left, Colts found the back of the net.

Tonkinson’s long kick up field found Hodge, who held off a defender and fired home. It was keeper Tonkinson’s ninth assist of the season.