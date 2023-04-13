Church Stretton refusing to give up in race for Salop Leisure League title

The Stretton boys closed the gap to the Premier Division leaders to three points, albeit having played a game more, thanks to a 2-0 success at home to Hodnet.

Matthew Cole gave the hosts a 25th-minute lead with Oliver Barrett wrapping up the points just before the hour mark.

Dawley, who were without a game at the weekend, had seen their perfect league record ended in midweek when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Hodnet.

Jamie Russell and Dan Beddows scored for the leaders with Levi Hunter and Nicky Parker netting for the hosts.

Ludlow were successful in midweek and on Saturday. Two goals from Thomas Everall and one each from Ryan Lewis and Harry Jones saw them to a 4-2 evening success at SAHA FC, who replied through Tommy Davies and Andrew Hughes.

Jones was on target with a double during a hard fought 5-4 win at home to Prees United on Sunday.

Sean Evans also netted before taking over in goal after Ludlow’s keeper was injured. Vladyslav Yarmolenko and Reece Williams completed the scoring for the home side.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers were another side who hit the goal trail.

They had six different players – Jordan Bailey, Tom Reynolds, Owen Rothwell, Nathan Simon, Lewis Bloor and substitute Ben Bond – on the scoresheet in their 6-2 triumph over visiting St Martins.

Gobowen Celtic enjoyed a profitable week. Strikes from Luke Dwyer and Lewis Jones saw then win 2-0 at St Martins in midweek.

And Sunday saw them produce a stirring comeback at Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

First-half strikes from Joel Hodnett and Matthew Stuart had seemingly put Wrockwardine in charge but Celtic roared back after the break to win 4-2 thanks to two goals each from Ian Heathcock and substitute Jamie Roberts.

Broseley won 6-2 win at home to Madeley Sports despite going down to 10 men in the second half.

Mike Smith, Asa Dean, Ryan Mountford, Will Evans, Terrance Deeks and Jordan Harkness-Miodrag hit he the net for the hosts. Shaun Davies grabbed both goals for Madeley.

The other top-flight fixture saw Wem Town and Morda United battle out a goalless draw.

In the Division One Salopian Cup, AFC Bridgnorth Development Squad beat Ercall Colts Juniors Revolution Colts 1-0, while Wellington Amateurs Development edged out Shrewsbury Juniors Development 3-2.

Fixtures: Premier: Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution v Ludlow; Gobowen Celtic v Shrewsbury Up & Comers; Madeley Sports v Wem Town; Prees United v Morda United; SAHA FC v Hodnet; Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Church Stretton Town.