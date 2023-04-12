Home comforts as Market Drayton Town extend run at Greenfields

The Drayton management team of Steve Benyon and Adam Shillcock

The 1-0 Greenfields success was the perfect Easter Monday response to a 6-1 drubbing at Atherstone Town two days earlier.

It also satisfied boss Adam Shillcock by extending an unbeaten run on Drayton’s home patch ahead of a busy run-in – including tonight’s visit of 16th-placed Tividale.

“That’s four games unbeaten at home on the spin with three home games in short succession to continue that run and momentum after a couple of poor weeks on the road,” said Shillcock, whose side had relegation from Midland Premier confirmed the previous weekend.

“These games are important for the long-term development of the club and in particular this group. I’m pleased with the collective and in particular our back unit of six in keeping a clean sheet.”

Midfielder Oliver Torjussen, a loan signing from Port Vale, netted the winner on the hour. The Gingerbread Men rode their luck as Lichfield struck the woodwork a couple of times in the second half.

Goalkeeper George Scott, back from a head injury, had earlier saved a penalty from Sam Fitzgerald.

Drayton are in a run of four consecutive home fixtures and also welcome Bewdley Town on Saturday, before the reverse clash with Atherstone next Monday.

Shifnal Town climbed a couple of Premier places to fifth with a fine 4-0 win on the road at Bewdley.

A strong first half from Jamie Haynes’ side had the visitors on their way in Worcestershire, with Jeremy Abbey, Tyrone Ofori and Emem Jones on target. Josh Green struck a fourth on the hour.

It built on a disappointing home 1-1 draw with bottom-half outfit Studley earlier in the weekend.

Shifnal go to leaders Walsall Wood on Saturday. They are three points adrift of third but remain eight points behind Lye in second, who occupy a sole play-off spot.

Whitchurch Alport failed to make further inroads on the top 10 after a 3-0 home defeat to play-off chasing Stourport Swifts.

Luke Goddard’s men lost ground over the weekend having lost 2-1 at another high-flyer, Highgate United, on Saturday.

Alport sunk to a three-goal half-time deficit in their final Yockings Park fixture of the season. Goddard said: “It’s disappointing, a deflating and flat way to finish the home campaign, I’m disappointed for the lads and club because it would’ve been nice to finish with a win and a better performance in general.”

Whitchurch park league matters temporarily this evening with a Midland League Cup semi-final tie at second-placed Lye.

Haughmond had relegation from Division One confirmed after back-to back Bank Holiday defeats to rivals.

Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Coventry Copsewood was followed by a 2-1 reverse at home to Cradley Town, both just a couple of places above the drop zone, to seal the Shrewsbury Sport Village side’s fate. Haughmond will play step seven football next season but first have a trip to fourth-placed Ashby Ivahoe tomorrow.

AFC Bridgnorth, one place better off, are hanging on by goal difference after a creditable goalless draw at eighth-placed Nuneaton Griff.

The Meadow Men are six points from safety with two games left, though rivals Smethwick Rangers have three games in hand.

Shawbury United were beaten twice over the weekend, 3-1 at Nuneaton and at home to OJM Black Country, but their Division One status is secure up in 11th.