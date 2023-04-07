Stability will be the key insists Market Drayton Town boss

Drayton manager Adam Shillcock

Drayton had back-to-back relegations sealed with a 3-0 defeat at AFC Wulfrunians in the Midland League Premier.

Having dropped out of step four’s Northern League last season, they will play at step six next term, in a league and division to be confirmed.

There are still six league games remaining this season, including four successive Greenfields contests this month with Town unbeaten in three at home, while Shillcock is also focused on the TJ Vickers Cup final against Whitchurch Alport next month.

More generally, though, he feels the club can stablilise. The manager said: “It was an uphill struggle, I came in after 21 games and we had three points on the board.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are or how good the group is, there is an awful lot of work from then.

“It’s tough for the club, the double relegation, but in reality it’s probably what they needed, to reset some of the values, a connection with the community again. I’m looking to build a group to stick for five, six, seven years.

“The turnover of players year on year, you can’t maintain success, they started this season with one player from the previous year and that’s happened for three, four or five years. It doesn’t work, you need stability and continuing, in the playing and staff side, and we will build from the bottom up.”

Prior to a series of home clashes, Drayton head to mid-table Atherstone Town tomorrow.

Shillcock is hopeful key duo Brendon Price and Conor Hughes can return swiftly from knocks sustained as a youthful Drayton side were beaten in Wolverhampton.

The manager explained the club have kept news of relegation quiet in-house. He added: “We’ve not used that around the group or been vocal online, we’re trying to build some momentum still for the cup final and it’s also really important we’re still credible between now and the end of the season, we want to attract players and not be beaten every week.”

At the other end of the table, Shifnal Town will be looking to follow up last weekend’s victory over fellow high-fliers Darlaston when they host Studley.

Shifnal are sitting fifth, six points behind second-placed Lye Town.

Whitchurch Alport are on their travels as they head to Highgate United.

In Division One, bottom-of-the-table Haughmond are nine points from safety with five games remaining. They travel to Coventry Copeswood tomorrow.

Mid-table Shawbury United are away to Nuneaton Griff.