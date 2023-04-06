Travellers hold the upper hand in Salop Leisure League

Of the seven top flight games played at the weekend, five visiting teams headed home will all three points in the bag.

There was no surprise to see table-toppers Dawley Town make it 20 wins from 20 league outings, but they had to overcome a spirited response from hosts Wrockwardine Wood to claim victory.

The title favourites looked to be cruising after establishing a 3-0 half-time lead. But Wood rallied after the break before finally going down 4-2. George Lees (two), Daniel Beddows and Jordan Jones scored for Town with Josh Graham and Joel Hodnett on target for the hosts.

Super sub Oliver Barrett was the star of the show for second-placed Church Stretton,

Barrett climbed off the bench to net a second-half hat-trick in the 4-0 win at Gobowen Celtic. Dean Richards had earlier struck just before half-time.

Ludlow continued their push for a top three finish with a 4-2 success away to St Martins. Morda United hit five on their way to victory at bottom-of-the-table SAHA FC.

Louis Dulson, Ad Oliver, Barry Mahon, Andrew Webb and Josh Bowen netted for the visitors. SAHA’s cause wasn’t helped when their keeper was sent off for handling the ball outside his penalty area.

Hodnet continued the winning away-day theme with a 4-2 triumph on the road at Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution. First-half goals from Connor Dunne and Marcus Dillon set them on their way, with Dunne and Macauley Clifton scoring after the break. Prees United were the day’s only home top flight winners as they saw off Broseley 2-0.

The led 1-0 at half-time thanks to an effort from Matthew Owen, with Chris Owen bagging their second goal 11 minutes from full-time to wrap up the win.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers bagged some reward from their clash with visiting Wem Town as the sides shared six goals.

Ben Howells struck twice and Jake Brown, via the penalty spot, for Wem, whose keeper Mason Springthorpe saved a penalty.

In the Division One cup, Shrewsbury Juniors Development powered to a 7-1 success at Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers.

Llanymynech needed penalties to see off Wellington Amateurs Development. The tie ended 2-2 with Llanymynech winning 3-1 on spot-kicks.

Saturday’s fixtures - Premier: Broseley v Madeley Sports; Church Stretton v Hodnet; Ludlow Football v Prees United; SAHA FC v Dawley Town; Shrewsbury Up & Comers v St Martins; Wem Town v Morda United; Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Gobowen Celtic.