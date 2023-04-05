Whitchurch Alport to launch new '1946' senior side

Whitchurch Alport's first team play in the Midland Football League

The new side, named Whitchurch 1946, is due to be launched in time for the 2023/24 season - and is designed to create opportunities for local youngsters to player senior football.

Alport's first team currently sit mid table in the Midland Football League Premier Division - and following successful campaigns for both their u18 and 19 sides, club officials have decided to launch a second senior side.

The hope is players from the club's youth set up can make the move into senior football through the new Whitchurch 1946 side.

A club statement read: "Following a successful couple of seasons integrating U18s, U19s & our women's team under the Alport banner, to maintain our ethos of creating a pathway for local young footballers working alongside our recent merger with our junior section, we have decided to create another open age mens team to accommodate the demand to provide more opportunities.

"We hope many of our exciting U19s team will progress into this side along with other local players from Whitchurch & surrounding areas to build yet another successful senior team to join our first team and women's side.

"The team shall play all its games from our main base at Yockings Park meaning we will have your football fix each Saturday whether it’s the First Team or 1946 Team."

The club is currently waiting to be accepted into the Salop Leisure League and is looking forward to 'renewing numerous friendly rivalries with other Shropshire clubs'.