Market Drayton down as Whitchurch Alport upset the odds

Market Drayton manager Adam Shillcock

The Gingerbread Men, relegated from the Northern League West last term, have endured another season of painful upheaval, this time in the Midland League Premier, and have dropped out of non-league’s step five in their first season.

Adam Shillcock and his side saw their fate confirmed with a 3-0 defeat in Wolverhampton that left them 19 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table with just six games left. Drayton have won just two of 32 league games all season.

The Greenfields outfit have had three sets of management teams this term. Paul Snape was briefly in charge before Richard Brown returned in September. He was sacked with Shillcock appointed in late December.

Whitchurch Alport upset the odds and fought back to earn one of their standout results of the season with a 2-1 success over leaders Walsall Wood.

Two goals in the final 25 minutes, including Dan Skelton’s winner five minutes from time, recorded a memorable and deserved Midland Premier success.

Alex Hughes had previously drawn the Yockings Park hosts level from the penalty spot to cancel out Ryan Nesbitt’s fourth-minute opener for Wood, whose lead at the summit has been cut to three points.

The win saw Luke Goddard’s 10th-placed Alport keep pace with Lichfield City above them.

Elsewhere in the division, Shifnal Town were also 2-1 home winners over Darlaston Town to cut the gap to their fourth-placed visitors to just two points.

Goals from Keanu Cooper and Michael Nelson secured the points for Jamie Haynes’ side.

AFC Bridgnorth endured a day to forget with a heavy 7-0 defeat on the road at high-flying Hinckley. Bridgnorth are four points adrift of safety but have played four games more than some rivals.

Shawbury United recorded another impressive victory and climbed to 11th with a 2-0 home success over Wednesfield. United host Ingles tomorrow.

Haughmond against Ashby Ivanhoe was postponed. Rock-bottom Mond go to Paget Rangers tonight.

In the North West Counties First Division South Ellesmere Rangers, one place outside the play-off places in sixth, lost ground on promotion rivals with a 3-1 defeat at ninth-placed Barnton.