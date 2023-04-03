Market Drayton Town sink to relegation again

Market Drayton Town have been relegated again (Mike Sheridan)

Adam Shillcock’s side lost 3-0 at AFC Wulfrunians over the weekend, a result that condemned Drayton to successive relegations.

The Gingerbread Men have endured consecutive campaigns to forget and three management teams have been unable to prevent the drop this term.

Greenfields outfit Drayton spent more than a decade at step four until relegation last season and the club have failed to halt the slide and managed just two league wins.

Town opted to be placed in the Midland League last summer, as opposed to the North West Counties League.