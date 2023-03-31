Steve Barrow sets the survival target as AFC Bridgnorth hit the road

Bridgnorth occupy the final relegation slot and are three points behind Cradley Town, having played two games more.

And their task is made even harder with their last four games all away from home – starting at Hinckley on Saturday.

“It’s looking very worrying, but we are not giving up,” said Barrow, who saw his side go down 6-4 at Droitwich in midweek. “I think we need two wins to have a chance of pulling clear otherwise will be left relying on politics and ground grading to stay up.”

Elsewhere in Division One, Haughmond host Ashby Ivanhoe while Shawbury United entertain Wednesfield

Market Drayton Town will fight for Premier Division survival at AFC Wulfrunians tomorrow.

Despite improved form and an unbeaten league run of two games for the first time this season, Adam Shillcock’s side could see their fate sealed this weekend.

Rock-bottom Town are 20 points from safety with just 21 points up for grabs.

Shifnal Town face a crunch clash with fellow play-off hopefuls Darlaston Town. Town, who drew 1-1 with Highgate in midweek, are sitting sixth, five points behind their third-placed visitors.

Whitchurch Alport host leaders Walsall Wood.

In the North West Counties First Division South, Ellesmere Rangers head to Barnton needing a win to boost their play-off hopes.