Knowles fires Salop Leisure League leaders Dawley to another victory

Charlie Knowles

Knowles bagged a hat-trick to help Dawley see off a spirited challenge from Morda United.

The 3-1 success saw Dawley extended their perfect Premier Division record to 19 wins from 19 games and maintained the five-point gap over second-placed Church Stretton.

Stretton, who have played one game more than Dawley, enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 success at home to St Martins.

The game was all over by half-time after strikes from Alexander Ryder (two), Dean Richards and Jake Felstead had put the hosts 4-0 up.

Richards and Charles Lippitt netted after the break to round off the win.

Gobowen Celtic paid a fitting tribute to former player Dave Hartshorn during their trip to Ludlow.

A minute’s silence was held before the clash as a mark of respect to Hartshorn, who sadly passed away last week.

Once the action started, goals from Ed Rogers and Dan Lightwood earned Celtic a 2-2 draw against their third-placed hosts.

Hodnet withstood a spirited fightback from Prees United to return home with all three points.

Two goals from Dan Parker had put Hodnet in charge only for the home side to hit back and level.

But Hodnet were not to be denied and former Prees man Macauley Clifton netted the winner four minutes remaining.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers climbed into the top six following a 4-0 triumph on the road at SAHA FC.

Jordan Bailey was the star of the show as he fired Up & Comers into a half-time lead and then went on to complete his hat-trick after the break. Lewis Bloor joined him on the scoresheet.

Strikes from Joe Morris and Dan James, plus an own goal saw Broseley to a 3-2 success away to Wem Town.

In Division One, Ellesmere Rangers Reserves bagged a 3-0 victory against Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers on home soil.

Harry Rimmer put the hosts 1-0 up at half-time with substitutes Ryan Lord and Liam Denton netting in the second half.

Constantin Ghita struck twice and Adam Buckler once as Shrewsbury Juniors Development edged out visiting Brown Clee 3-2.

Fixtures - Premier: Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution v Hodnet; Gobowen Celtic v Church Stretton Town; Prees United v Broseley; SAHA FC v Morda United; Shrewsbury Up & Comers v Wem Town; St Martins v Ludlow; Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Dawley Town.