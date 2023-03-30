Hodge at the double as Ludlow Colts win on their travels

Ludlow Colts

Colts made the trip to the impressive Fownhope venue and were left reeling when centre-half Tom Swinbourne picked up an injury in the warm-up.

That forced the visitors into a bit of a reshuffle but it didn't hamper them too much as they turned on the style to record a 3-0 win that still keeps their faint title hopes alive.

Despite the pre-match setback, it was Colts who started better and they were celebrating when Aaron Hodge netted his 14th goals of the season to put them in front.

And things soon got better for the visitors when Hodge struck again. Jake Conod delivered a corner and Hodge's bullet header flew into the back of the net.

Fownhope found chances few and far between thanks to some impressive defensive play from Mile Clent, Davies, Conod and Scott Guilbert, with Colts going in at half-time two goals to the good.

After the break, Fownhope went close to pulling a goal back but were denied by a superb fingertip save from Colts keeper Regan Tonkinson.

As the half wore on, it was the home team that looked like scoring but they were then rocked by a stunning individual strike from Kieron Hollis, who took on four players before firing home via the post to make it 3-0.

Fownhope kept pushing but were thwarted by another fine save from Tonkinson.

Colts' No.1 then topped his earlier efforts 10 minutes from full-time. The host were awarded a penalty bit could still not find a way past the shot-stopper as made another fine save.

The victory left Colts sitting fourth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Ledbury Town and two behind second-placed Hereford Pegasus Reserves, with a game in hand in both sides.