AFC Bridgnorth boss Steve Barrow fired up and relishing survival battle

The Crown Meadow Men are battling for their lives near the foot of Division One and face the added pressure of playing seven of their last eight games away from home, starting at Wednesfield tomorrow.

But Barrow, who shares the managerial duties with Dom Heath, has been encouraged by what he has seen from his side in recent weeks.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a comfortable ride between now and the end of the season, but I’m enjoying it,” said Barrow, who saw his men go down 2-1 at Bilston Town in midweek. “I’m happy with what I have seen since we took charge in terms of graft and togetherness and I’m quietly optimistic about our chances of pulling clear. The players are buying into what Dom and I want and what we are asking of them. I have seen enough performance wise to make me think we are heading in the right direction, but we need to pick up some points.”

Tomorrow’s action also sees Haughmond travel to Coton Green while Shawbury United host Hinckley AFC.

In the Premier Division, Shifnal Town continue their promotion push away to Tividale.

Shifnal are sitting fifth in the standings but are just two points behind second-placed Racing Club Warwick, and with a game in hand.

Mid-table Whitchurch Alport – TJ Vickers Challenge Cup finalists after victory over Shifnal in midweek – welcome Atherstone Town.

Struggling Market Drayton Town face a tough test away to second-placed Racing Club Warwick.

But the basement boys will make the journey with their confidence boosted by their midweek TJ Vickers Cup semi-final success against Haughmond.