Dawley are quickly back on track after cup setback

After seeing their perfect record ended by a 1-0 Shropshire Saturday Challenge Cup defeat at the hands of Allscott Heath, Dawley quickly got back to winning ways in the league as they beat St Martins 3-1.

The win, secured by goals from Charlie Knowles (two) and Jussi Bagri, extended Dawley’s 100 per cent Premier Division run to 17 wins and saw them maintain their five-point lead over Church Stretton.

Stretton are hanging on to the leaders’ coattails and bagged their 15th win in 17 outings with a resounding 7-1 success at home to Gobowen Celtic. Harry Morris struck twice with Nathan Thomas, Alexander Ryder, James Hill, Matthew Cole and Jake Felstead joining him on the scoresheet. Lewis Jones bagged a consolation for Celtic.

Third-placed Ludlow were also among the goals as they beat SAHA FC 6-0. Ryan Lewis led the way with a hat-trick. Connor Davies-Austin, James Byatt and Mckenzie Bytheway also netted.

Hodnet are two points behind Ludlow, with a game in hand, following a 2-1 win away to Broseley.

Cameron Dourish gave the visitors a third-minute lead with Martin Rudd equalising on 35 minutes. Adam Heath netted the winner eight minutes from time. Wrockwardine Wood Juniors came out on top of a seven-goal thriller at Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Two goals from Jamie Porter, including a penalty, and one each from Matthew Stuart and Michael Wood secured the points for Wrockwardine, who had led 4-1 and hit the woodwork three times.

Two late goals from Owen Rigby, added to an earlier effort from Michael Wilkinson, made for a tense finish but the visitors held on.

Morda United and Wem Town shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw. Gregory Dakin was the man on target for Wem.

An impressive second-half display saw Shrewsbury Up & Comers get the better of Madeley Sports.

Jordan Bailey was the hero for the hosts with a hat-trick, while Lewis Bloor struck from the penalty spot. In Division One, Shrewsbury Juniors Development hit form on the road at Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers. Constantin Ghita led the victory charge with two goals as they won 5-0. Finlay Bourne, Joel Brown and Daryl Rogers were also on target. And Brown Clee beat Ellesmere Rangers Reserves 2-1 at home.