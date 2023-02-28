Notification Settings

Last four plotting route to TJ Vickers Premier County Cup final

By Lewis Cox

The finalists of this year’s TJ Vickers Premier County Cup will be confirmed this week as the last four do battle.

The annual competition, one of the oldest domestic cups in the world having been launched in 1877, sees two exciting semi-final ties take place over the next two days.

Action begins tonight, where Midland Premier outfit Market Drayton Town do battle against Midland Division One Haughmond, last season’s runners-up, at Whitchurch Alport’s Yockings Park (7.45pm kick-off).

The winner of that tie will face either Shifnal Town or defending champions Whitchurch Alport, two rivals from the step five Midland Premier. Alport saw off Haughmond 3-2 in a dramatic final last May.

Their tie takes place tomorrow at Drayton’s Greenfields home at 7.45pm. The final will be played at the end of the season.

Non league
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

