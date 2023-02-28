Last four plotting route to TJ Vickers Premier County Cup final

The annual competition, one of the oldest domestic cups in the world having been launched in 1877, sees two exciting semi-final ties take place over the next two days.

Action begins tonight, where Midland Premier outfit Market Drayton Town do battle against Midland Division One Haughmond, last season’s runners-up, at Whitchurch Alport’s Yockings Park (7.45pm kick-off).

The winner of that tie will face either Shifnal Town or defending champions Whitchurch Alport, two rivals from the step five Midland Premier. Alport saw off Haughmond 3-2 in a dramatic final last May.