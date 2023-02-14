Notification Settings

Shawbury take advantage to smash six as their rivals see red

By Russell Youll

It was a sensational six of the best for Shawbury United as they thrashed the nine-man visitors of high-flying Bilston Town in Midland League Division One.

Shawbury capitalised on their visitors’ ill-discipline at the Ludlow Stadium on a feisty afternoon in which Bilston saw two players dismissed before half-time.

The home side were 2-0 up by that stage and made it three at the interval before a clinical second-half doubled that scoreline. Plucky visitors Bilston did not stop running and notched a deserved consolation for their efforts.

Marco Adaggio fired a treble with Danar Saber’s double, alongside substitute Cian Fenlon’s effort.

In-form Shawbury climbed to 11th with their victory, which made it 12 points from a possible 18 in 2023.

AFC Bridgnorth and Haughmond are now second-bottom and rock-bottom, respectively, following 2-1 and 2-0 defeats at the weekend.

Bridgnorth slipped to 20th despite their best efforts at seventh-placed Stapenhill.

Danny Turton halved the deficit on his debut for the Meadow Men, but it wasn’t enough.

They are six points from safety, but still five points better off than Haughmond, who lost 2-0 at Ingles after two first-half goals. Bridgnorth host Haughmond in a Midland League Cup county derby at Crown Meadow this evening.

In North West Counties First Division South, Ellesmere Rangers are sixth and four points outside of the play-off places after a 2-1 home defeat to Barnton, in eighth.

Will Evans equalised for the Swans, but Dylon Meredith struck a winner 20 minutes from time.

Non league
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

