Ryan Taylor joins AFC Bridgnorth’s fight for Midland League survival

Wide player Ryan Taylor has joined the Crown Meadow men’s fight for Midland League Division One survival. Taylor is well known to the managerial duo having made the switch from their former club Stafford Town.

The arrival of Taylor adds to the recent signings of Charlie Swingwood, Luke Morris, Joe Williams and Matt Dudley.

And Barrow is hoping the latest recruit will recover from a dead-leg in time to figure in tomorrow’s clash at Stapenhill.

Bridgnorth currently occupy the final relegation slot but Barrow has been encouraged by the displays in the two games he and Heath have overseen – a draw at Smethwick and a 1-0 defeat against Chelmsley Town last Saturday. “It’s frustrating that we haven’t won but we have been encouraged by the performances in the two games,” said Barrow.

“It was a little bit of a sucker punch against Chelmsley.

“They scored from a rare foray forward and then defended like beasts. It was a good old fashioned smash and grab.” Bottom-of-the-table Haughmond travel to Ingles while Shawbury United host play-off chasing Bilston Town.

Market Drayton Town boss Adam Shilcock is hoping the recent improvement in performances will reap a reward when they welcome eighth-placed Romulus to Greenfields in the Midland Premier.

Drayton went close to ending their 23-game losing run last weekend when they went down 3-2 at Bewdley Town. The visitors led 1-0 and 2-1, but were undone by Matt Funge’s hat-trick, including a fine stoppage-time free-kick winner.

“It feels we are getting closer but that old cliche of having no luck on your side when you are bottom of the league is haunting us,” said Shilcock.

Shifnal Town will be looking to crank up the heat in leaders Walsall Wood when they host Stone Old Alleyenians. Whitchurch Alport make the trip to Tividale.