Ludlow Town Colts’ unbeaten run is at an end

By Nick ElwellNon leaguePublished: Comments

Ludlow Town Colts suffered a rare off day as they saw their unbeaten nine-game run in the Herefordshire League come to an end.

Ludlow Town Colts
Colts were second best as Shropshire rivals Clee Hill bagged the bragging rights courtesy of a 3-0 away win.

The defeat leaves third-placed Colts eight points behind Premier Division leaders Ledbury Town, but with two games in hand.

Colts were 1-0 down after 20 minutes and then suffered a double blow as they lost Luke Hicks and Jack Dwyer to injuries.

Clee Hill struck again early in the second half and then Colts were reduced to 10 men after striker Tom Dwyer was shown a red card.

The day got worse for the hosts as the visitors added a third goal.

Colts will look to bounce back at hoe to Fownhope on Saturday.

Non league
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

