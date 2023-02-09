Ludlow Town Colts’ unbeaten run is at an end

Ludlow Town Colts

Colts were second best as Shropshire rivals Clee Hill bagged the bragging rights courtesy of a 3-0 away win.

The defeat leaves third-placed Colts eight points behind Premier Division leaders Ledbury Town, but with two games in hand.

Colts were 1-0 down after 20 minutes and then suffered a double blow as they lost Luke Hicks and Jack Dwyer to injuries.

Clee Hill struck again early in the second half and then Colts were reduced to 10 men after striker Tom Dwyer was shown a red card.

The day got worse for the hosts as the visitors added a third goal.