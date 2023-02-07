Comforts of home helping Alport close in on top half

Alport had a good win

Alport built on last Tuesday’s 4-1 Midland Premier success over Lye Town to make it six points from a possible six on home turf.

That haul has lifted Luke Goddard’s team to 11th in the division, just four points from Romulus in eighth but with as many as four games in hand on them and other rivals.

They did it the hard way against visitors from Birmingham Romulus haven fallen behind to Dylan Hadley’s goal on half hour. Alport struck back with two goals in eight second-half minutes through Jordan Evans and Nicky Parker to turn the scoreline in their favour.

Boss Goddard said: “I think we deserved it in the end, we were really poor in the first half with our quality.

“In the second half we asked them to turn the screw and attack more and there was 25 minutes we were relentless.

“We had to defend in the end and deal with a couple of long balls to see it through.” Shifnal Town also enjoyed an inspired second half to secure a Midland Premier success and remain third.

Jamie Haynes’ team were 4-1 victors on the road at Atherstone Town having found themselves level at 1-1 at the interval in Warwickshire.

Shifnal marksman Tom Hill opened the scoring on half hour with a well-taken strike, but Atherstone struck back just before half-time.

Sam Griffiths converted Josh Green’s cross for the all-important second goal 10 minutes after the restart.

And barely a minute later Hill made it 3-1 with his second goal, an exquisite lob over the stranded Adders goalkeeper. A late own goal put the shine on the scoreline for the visitors. Shifnal make a quick return to action tonight, at home to league rivals Lichfield City in round three of the JW Hunt Cup.

Basement boys Market Drayton Town came agonisingly close to halting their run of league defeats with a first draw of the season.

But Adam Shilcock’s side went down 3-2 in stoppage time at 10-man Bewdley Town, with Matthew Funge the home hat-trick hero.

Drayton had lost 23 league games on the spin after their opening-day victory and not drawn all season. Goals from Keefe Williams, to open the scoring, and new boy Nathan Brayford twice had Drayton ahead at mid-table Bewdley but it was to be last-gasp heartache for the Gingerbread Men.

Haughmond, rock-bottom of Midland One, gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm with a 2-2 draw at home to fellow strugglers Heath Hayes.

Steven Nicholson and Scott Ryan were on target for the hosts, but Staffordshire visitors Hayes earned a point through Nick Wellecomme’s double.

Mick Cutler’s side made it back-to-back draws having almost see off Smethwick the week before. Mond remain bottom, four points from nearest rivals Cradley and six points from safety.

Heath Hayes’ point resulted in AFC Bridgnorth slipping back into the bottom three.

The Meadow Men lost 1-0 at home to Chelmsley Town.