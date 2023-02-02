Dawley Town open up healthy lead in race for glory

Saha FC vs Wem Town (red) at Springfield Recreation Ground

The Jockeys emerged victorious from their toughest Premier Division test yet as they battled to a 1-0 win away to Ludlow.

Charlie Knowles bagged the all important goal to extend Dawley's perfect league record to 13 wins from 13 games. They have also recorded four victories from four cup outings.

Third-placed Hodnet closed the gap on second-placed Church Stretton to six points, with two games in hand, following a nine-goal thriller at home to Madeley Sports.

Liam Hunter was the hat-trick hero for Hodnet with Marcus Dillon and Connor Dunn also on target.

Shaun Davies scored twice and Jon Houlston and Mark Pritchard once each for Madeley, who trailed 3-0 and 5-2 but kept battling away.

Prees United climbed up to fourth in the standings after edging out hosts Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution 3-2.

Alexander Cadman, Samuel Flory and Elliot Jukes struck to secure the points for Prees.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors also tasted victory on the road, winning 3-1 at Morda United.

Jamie Porter proved to be spot on for Wood as he netted two penalties while Alex Scott scored his first goal for the club. Barry Mahon replied for Morda.

Continuing the successful away day theme, Shrewsbury Up & Comers triumphed 3-1 at Broseley, with Ablay Sowe netting twice.

Gobowen Celtic and St Martins shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw at Rhewl Playing Fields.

Lewis Jones was on target for hosts Gobowen with Kai Hurdman grabbing St Martins' goal.

Wem Town were the biggest winners of the day as they powered to a 9-1 success away to SAHA FC in their bottom-of-the-table showdown.

Gregory Dakin topped the scoring charts with a hat-trick while Connor Davies and Luke Mason both netted twice.

Keegan Green and Keegan Green completed the scoring for the visitors, who are now six points clear of rock bottom SAHA but having played three games more.

It was a good day for Division One leaders AFC Bridgnorth Development.

They powered to a 6-0 success at home to Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers and then learned that title rivals Ellesmere Rangers Reserves and Wellington Amateurs Development had played out a 3-3 draw.

Bridgnorth are now seven points clear of Wellington having played one more game.

Ellesmere are sitting third, 16 points adrift of the leaders but with four games in hand.

The other Division One clash saw two goals from Finlay Bourne and one from Ollie Bett secure a 3-2 win for Shrewsbury Juniors Development at Llanymynech.

Saturday's fixtures

Premier: Church Stretton Town v Wem Town; Gobowen Celtic v Broseley; Hodnet v Ludlow; Morda United v Madeley Sports; Prees United v Dawley Town; Shrewsbury Up & Comers v Wrockwardine Wood Juniors; Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution v SAHA FC.