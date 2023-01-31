Market Drayton assistant urging fans to keep backing them

New Drayton manager Adam Shillcock

Josh Sedgley’s header was enough to condemn Drayton to a 1-0 defeat at Stone Old Alleynians despite another encouraging performance.

Benyon joined the club last month as No.2 to new boss Adam Shillcock but improved displays are yet to translate into results, with the team sitting nine points adrift at the bottom of the Midland League Premier Division.

He said: “Yet again we dominated proceedings, but simply couldn’t find that goal that our play deserved.

“I urge you all as a Town to support the boys. Rest assured myself and the rest of the management team are doing everything possible to improve all the players step by step.

“We are confident that a win is only around the corner.”

Shifnal Town boss Jamie Haynes bemoaned one of the worst performances of his reign after watching his team lose 1-0 at home to promotion rivals Lye Town.

Nathan Scott's goal shortly before half-time was enough for the visitors and Haynes will demand an improvement when they host Uttoxeter tonight.

He said: "I'm very disappointed. Since I have been in charge it is probably one of the worst performances we have put in.

"I have to responsibility. I pick the team. But I have said to the lads it is not acceptable. That level of performance, of desire is not acceptable at this club.

"I am sorry to anyone who came down to watch. It is not a reflection of our team. The only consolation is we have a chance to quickly put it right."

It was a disappointing return to action for Whitchurch Alport as they were beaten 2-0 on second-placed Racing Club Warwick’s 3G pitch to end a three-match winning run.

Josh Parsons scored both for the high-flying as hosts as Alport, playing for the first time since January 2, were unable to shake off the rust from their long lay-off.

“We came here feeling confident but it wasn’t to be,” said assistant boss Kevin Street. They were strong and you can see where they are up there.

“We put them under some pressure in the first half but the goal changed the game. We showed some glimmers but not enough. Credit to Warwick, they are a very strong outfit. They play on that pitch every week and it suits them.”

Whitchurch are also quickly back in action, hosting Lye tonight.

Luke Morris netted his first goal for AFC Bridgnorth two minutes from time to earn a 1-1 draw at Smethwick Rangers and a potentially valuable point in the Division One relegation battle.

Smethwick, who sit four points and two places above Bridgnorth in the standings, had looked on course to take all three points before the visitors’ persistence paid off, Morris firing home after Will Reid’s free-kick was not properly cleared.

There was no such boost for bottom of the table Haughmond, who suffered a sobering 6-1 hammering at home to Ingles.

Steve Nicholson found the net for the hosts but Jack Allen and Kyle Fowkes both bagged doubles for the visitors, with Cameron Smith and Luis Corcoran completing the rout. Haughmond now travel to Smethwick tonight.

The game of the week took place at Stapenhill, where Shawbury overcame the loss of goalkeeper Dan Pilkington to a dislocated shoulder to almost snatch a point.

Shawbury were trailing 3-1 as the match entered stoppage time with defender Jack Fishman having replaced Pilkington between the sticks.

But they pulled one back in the fourth added minute and were then awarded a penalty in the 10th, only for Kevin Buxton to blaze it over the bar.