Dawley make it a perfect dozen as they hit top spot

Ercall Colts FC (Light blue) vs Madeley Sports FC (dark blue) at Telford Langley School 3G Pitch

With title rivals Church Stretton and Hodnet inactive, Dawley took full advantage by bagging a comfortable 5-2 success on the road at Wem Town.

Daniel Beddows, Kieran Buckley, Charlie Knowles, George Lees and substitute Samuel Rigby were the men on the mark for the visitors.

The victory took Dawley two points clear of Church Stretton, and with a game in hand. Hodnet are 11 points behind the leaders in third place but have played two games fewer.

Prees United also served up a five-star display at home to Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

They were in charge by half-time after establishing a three-goal lead.

Chris Owen started the victory charge by netting after just four minutes with Alexander Cadman and Samuel Flory also on the mark.

Nathan Simon hit back for Shrewsbury two minutes into the second half but another goal from Flory and one from Jamie Parry ended any hope of a comeback although Owen Rothwell did bag a second for the visitors.

An impressive second-half display powered Broseley to three points at the expense of visiting Morda United.

The hosts led 1-0 at half-time following a strike from Connor Green. Daniel James added a second early in the second half before Brosley finished with a flourish as Asa Dean and Thomas Postans (two) added three goals in the final six minutes.

St Martins climbed out of the bottom two following victory in their crunch clash with bottom-of-the-table SAHA FC.

The home side hit form to run out 6-3 winners. Jake Cross bagged a brace while Lloyd Evans, Daniel Harrington, Kai Hurdman and Logan Richards all struck once.

SAHA replied through Wayne Edwards, Nathan Muller and Zac Wellburn.

Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution hit the comeback trail to get the better of Madeley Sports by the odd goal in five.

After a goalless first half, Shaun Davies struck twice in the space of two minutes to seemingly put Madeley in charge.

But Harrison Mitchell reduced the deficit just after the hour with Joseph Kofi then levelling the scores with three minutes remaining.

And there was still time for more drama with Owen Rigby striking in the 95th minute to secure a dramatic win for Ercall.

AFC Bridgnorth Development Squad have extended their advantage at the top of Division One to five points.

They eased to a 6-1 success at home to Llanymynech while title rivals Wellington Amateurs Development were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Shrewsbury Juniors Development.

Brown Clee were the biggest winners of the day as they strolled to an 8-2 triumph at Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers.

Ellesmere Rangers Reserves are through to the next round of the Division One League Cup.

But they were made to work hard by visiting Ercall Colts Juniors Revolution Colts who had led 2-0.

But the home side then hit back with goals from, Finn Colley, Joseph Byers and Keegan Wilson seeing them to a 3-2 win.

Saturday's fixtures -

Premier: Broseley v Madeley Sports; Gobowen Celtic v Shrewsbury Up & Comers; Prees United v Hodnet; SAHA FC v Church Stretton Town; St Martins v Morda United; Wem Town v Ludlow Football; Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Dawley Town.