Meadow move as Barrow and Heath step in at AFC Bridgnorth

AFC Bridgnorth

The Crown Meadow side are battling relegation from Midland League’s Division One and are currently inside the drop zone on goal difference.

Barrow, a former Wellington Amateurs chief, and Heath have been appointed as Bridgnorth’s third management team since the beginning of pre-season after Dave Downing’s very brief stint was followed by club playing legend Pike leading the troops.

Pike, though, has stepped down from the role due to personal reasons and the club’s board moved quickly to replace them with the duo who have switched from Stafford Town.

Barrow and Heath endured a difficult campaign at fellow step six outfit Town, of the North West Counties League, where they were third-bottom and also inside the drop zone on goal difference.

An AFC Bridgnorth statement confirmed Pike will remain an “integral” part of the club moving forward.

The new management team’s is at Bilston Town on Saturday week, with no fixture this weekend.

“Non-league football is like a drug and despite a torrid six months you can’t help but chase the buzz of when things are going well,” said a statement from Barrow and Heath.

“We are based in the Midlands, we know Midlands football and our contacts and relations are with people in this area.

“There are no guarantees in anything but if the existing players, new recruits, and people behind the scenes get fully on board we are confident we can enjoy our football together.

“We very much appreciate the opportunity afforded to us by AFC Bridgnorth and are extremely motivated to do well for them, the club and ourselves.”

Tomorrow’s Midland League Division One action sees bottom play top as Haughmond host leaders Dudley Town. Shawbury United are at home to Droitwich.