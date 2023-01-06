Experience key for Market Drayton boss in relegation battle

Shillcock has quickly highlighted the need to add some experience to his squad after suffering a 4-0 defeat at home to Highgate United in his first game in charge.

The result left Town nine points away from safety.

“It’s a huge task, but I knew that when I agreed to take charge,” said Shillcock. “I am still a bit flat from the result on Monday. A 4-0 defeat is not what you want in your first game. But it was only five days on from being appointed and we had just one hour-long training session with the players.

“So we can’t be too despondent and it’s onwards and upwards.

“We have inherited a good bunch of lads. But it is a young side, the average age must be around 20.

“But it’s a core of lads who want to work hard, learn and put a shift in. But they will need some help and guidance on that journey.”

And Shillcock is confident some of that ‘help’ will arrive in time for Saturday’s trip to high-flying Darlaston Town (3pm).

“We are speaking to players and trying to see who is available,” said Shillcock. “It’s a big task trying to encourage players to join a club that’s rooted to the foot of the table.

“But we are going to be busy because we need some experience.

“I would certainly hope to have three faces in for the weekend and possibly three more.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, title-chasing Shifnal Town host Racing Club Warwick (2pm) and Whitchurch Alport are at home to Lye Town.

AFC Bridgnorth and Heath Hayes are only split from one another by the Midland One relegation line, with Bridgnorth hoping to keep their head above water at Crown Meadow tomorrow.