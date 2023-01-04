Shifnal Town close on Wood - but miss a chance to win

While Wood were going down 1-0 against Stourport Swifts, Shifnal were being held to a goalless draw by AFC Wulfrunians.

It was a more entertaining game than the scoreline might suggest, particularly the first 45 minutes.

The home side had sufficient chances to have won the game by two or three goals, but a combination of good goalkeeping, resolute defending and a lack of aggression by the home forwards kept the score goalless.

Max Chimenes shot wide from the edge of the penalty area and then forced former Shifnal stopper Jake James into a save from an angle. And James then saved a penalty from Joe Thompson in the 37th minute after Luke Walsh had been felled.

Wulfrunians stepped up their game after the interval, but in truth, never troubled Town keeper Adam Whitehouse as the match petered out into a 0-0 draw.

Market Drayton Town lost their 20th straight Midland Premier game – the first match under new boss Adam Shillcock – but Whitchurch Alport won for the fourth time in a row in all competitions.

They were 5-0 victors at Stone Old Alleynians thanks to a brace from Alex Hughes, taking his tally to 10 goals in those four matches. Jordan Evans, Kieran Evans and Joe Flory were also on target.