High-flying Shifnal enjoy Casual stroll

Whitchurch Alport F.C (red) vs Congleton Town (Purple) in the forth round of the FA Vase at Whitchurch. In Picture: 11 Alex Hughes on (Whitchurch on the ball).

Shifnal sit second in the table, trailing leaders Walsall Wood by seven points – and they were too much for the Casuals on this occasion.

Joe Thompson prodded home to give Shifnal the lead, and then Jez Abbey added another to double their advantage at half-time in dominant first-half display.

They were ruthless in the second half, too.

They added another two goals after the interval, both scored by Tom Hill.

His first was a scrappy goal but his second of the afternoon was a 25-yard screamer.

Market Drayton Town look doomed at the bottom of the table.

They have won just one of their 20 league games – not getting a single point in any of the other fixtures and trailing the Casuals by nine points having played two games more.

It was no different when they took on Whitchurch Alport in the Shropshire derby, as the duo played out an entertaining eight-goal match at Yockings Park.

Whitchurch raced into an early two-goal lead with Alex Hughes and Nicky Parker both scoring inside 16 minutes.

The home side added another two by the 40th minute, Hughes with his second of the afternoon and Keilahn Annikey scoring.

The visitors did get a consolation on the stroke of the interval when first-half substitute Rune Corinaldi netted for Market Drayton.

It was an entertaining opening 45 with the half ending 4-1.

After the break, Parker got his second of the afternoon, and Hughes completed his hat-trick.

Orlando Joao netted another consolation goal for Drayton as the clash finished 6-2.

In Division One, Haughmond got a vital 3-1 comeback win over relegation rivals AFC Bridgnorth at Crown Meadow.

Despite the win, they still trail their hosts by six points, but they do have two games in hand.

The home side took the lead against the run of play when Jason Pike volleyed home from outside the penalty box in the 13th minute.

But after the break, Haughmond struck back.

Scott Ryan scored a penalty and a free-kick to turn the game around.

And then Louis Irvine scored a third set-piece of the afternoon – another free-kick – putting the icing on the cake for the visitors.