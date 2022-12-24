Manager hunt set to continue at Market Drayton

Griffiths has taken over as interim first-team boss while the Midland League Premier Division club continue their search for a new manager. And Griffiths expects that hunt to extend beyond Christmas as the club strive to get the right man to fill the Greenfields hot-seat.

“We have had a few CVs drop that are of interest,” said Griffiths. “We shall definitely be speaking to one interested party, while there are also a couple of others we are looking at and another person with good contacts who I have had a cursory conversation with.

“The fact we have had a couple of games called off has given us a bit of time, although I can’t imagine anything will happen until after Christmas now.”

Griffiths is being assisted by coach Sam Cartwright and chairman Mick Murphy and is keen to get back to fully concentrating on his role as a director.

“I have no interest in being a manager and I don’t really think it’s right being a director and manager,” added Griffiths.

“But the most important thing is doing what is right for the club as opposed to appointing someone just to get me out of the role.

“We have to get the right person in. The most important thing is keeping the club in this division and we will do whatever it takes.

“We need someone with knowledge of this league and someone who can pick the phone up, make a few calls and get some players in.”

“There are some good young players here, we just need a couple of experienced old heads to play alongside them.

“We have games against Whitchurch and then Highgate over he festive period.

“There is plenty of work to be done off the pitch as well.