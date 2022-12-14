Newtown coach Stephen Lewis delighted to be named on the Leaders List

Stephen Lewis has been named on the 2022 LDA Leaders List for his work as a football coach and as a disability advocate.

Lewis, who has has dyslexia, dyspraxia, autism and essential tremors, has been pursing his passion for football since he joined Newtown AFC in 2015.

He is now working in coaching and has been using his influence both on and off the pitch to push for more inclusive sporting opportunities for others.

Reacting to his award, the young coach said: "I am very pleased to have been named on the 2022 LDA Leaders List and.

“It’s a massive achievement to have been recognised for the list especially at such at a young age.

“I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible, the support over the years has been amazing and I am very grateful to Craig Edwards who originally got me involved in at the community football session at Newtown Football Club and Gareth Watkins with the academy coaching.

“This had led to further opportunities both in and out of football and the chance to work with people like Wayne Thomas and Gary McSheffrey and charities like the Dyspraxia Foundation to raise awareness of Dyspraxia and make a big difference to others with similar conditions.