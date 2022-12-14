Market Drayton drawing up a shortlist for manager’s job

The deadline has passed for applications for the role at the Midland League outfit and director and current interim boss Rob Griffiths and chairman Mick Murphy are set to draw up a shortlist and speak to various contenders.

“The deadline for applications was this week and myself and Mick will be sitting down to discuss things,” said Griffiths, who took temporary charge following the departure of Richard Brown.

“We have been encouraged by the applications we have seen and we have also been approached by a few coaches who fit what we are looking for. Ideally we would like to get the position filled as quickly as possible.”

Griffiths has wasted no time reshaping the playing staff at Greenfields with a number of departures while a number of players who figured earlier in the season, including Ash Fallon, Callum Griffiths, Dan Churn, Tom Meesham and Halim Nadeem have returned.

“We didn’t play last Saturday because of the weather but there were some encouraging aspects from our last game when we lost 2-0 at Lye.” said Griffiths. “Lye are a decent side but we matched them for long periods and never gave up, which was pleasing.

“A number of lads who played earlier in the year have returned and the performance was back to the level we had shown early in the season and that’s what we need to maintain.”