Ludlow Town Colts are the league’s happy travellers

Non league

Ludlow Town Colts climbed to third in the Herefordshire County League Premier Division with a 4-0 triumph at Westfields Development.

Ludlow Town Colts’ Kieron Hollis tries to squeeze his way between two Westfields players Picture: Graham Gould
Colts were playing their fourth away game on the trot in the league and have won them all.

They were quick to find the back of the net, with Tom Dwyer taking on and beating three defenders before passing to Sam Thomas, who calmly slotted the ball into the far corner. Striker Ryan Woodhouse was fouled in the penalty area after half-time and up stepped Luke Hicks to score his sixth of the season.

Westfields were having most of the possession, but couldn’t beat Regan Tonkinson, who pulled off some cracking saves.

Midway through the half, Dwyer turned provider again, finding the unmarked Kieron Hollis, whose shot flew past the keeper.

Westfields continued to press, but shot after shot went high or wide, and with 10 minutes left Colts were awarded another penalty when Kieron Hollis was fouled in the box.Jabez Smith who made no mistake from the spot to complete the scoring.

