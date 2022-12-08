Ludlow Town Colts are the league’s happy travellers

Ludlow Town Colts’ Kieron Hollis tries to squeeze his way between two Westfields players Picture: Graham Gould

Colts were playing their fourth away game on the trot in the league and have won them all.

They were quick to find the back of the net, with Tom Dwyer taking on and beating three defenders before passing to Sam Thomas, who calmly slotted the ball into the far corner. Striker Ryan Woodhouse was fouled in the penalty area after half-time and up stepped Luke Hicks to score his sixth of the season.

Westfields were having most of the possession, but couldn’t beat Regan Tonkinson, who pulled off some cracking saves.

Midway through the half, Dwyer turned provider again, finding the unmarked Kieron Hollis, whose shot flew past the keeper.