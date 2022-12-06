Whitchurch Alport hit back late on for thrilling victory over Worcester

Alex Hughes netted on his return

Worcester, who are struggling just outside the Midland League Premier Division relegation zone, took the lead through Dylan Hart after 16 minutes before doubling their advantage six minutes later with a Reiss Taylor-Randle half-volley.

James Rowland notched for Whitchurch before the break, as they entered half-time losing 2-1.

The visitors made a lightning fast start to the second half as Hart scored again within a minute to make it 3-1, before Sam Yeardley pulled one back for Whitchurch just two minutes later. Then, just two minutes after that goal, Whitchurch equalised through Alex Hughes.

In what was a frantic fixture, Taylor-Randle scored his second directly from a free-kick to restore Worcester’s lead, before the hosts edged the contest.

Whitchurch had to wait until the 80th minute for another equaliser when Jordan Evans pulled them level before Hughes notched his second of the game in the 90th minute to give the hosts a dramatic 5-4 lead. Joe Care was given a second yellow card in the 95th minute to momentarily reduce Whitchurch to 10 men, but they held on for an important three points.

Elsewhere in the league, another high-scoring affair saw Market Drayton Town lose 5-2 to Studley.

Jamie Hands and Harvey Lewis scored the goals for the hosts but it was not enough as the league’s bottom club fell to their 17th loss from 18 games.

Meanwhile, Shifnal Town were held to a goalless draw away at Lichfield City. Kane Lewis came close for the visitors, while Keanu Cooper was denied by the crossbar in a tight contest, in which Lichfield also had their chances.

In Midland League Division One, Shawbury United picked up a crucial win with a 1-0 victory away at Ingles.

Despite the Leicestershire club complaining on social media about the officials, claiming the free-kick that led to the Shawbury goal was ‘soft’ and that they were denied a ‘blatant penalty’, the Shropshire outfit returned home with all three points.

The result moves them into 14th and creates some daylight with the teams struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Elsewhere in the league, AFC Bridgnorth threw away a lead to lose 5-2 at home to Hinckley.

A Karl Griffiths corner was turned into his own net by a Hinckley defender after seven minutes to put Bridgnorth ahead, but the visitors turned on the style to take a 4-1 advantage. Griffiths scored a second half consolation before the visitors added another, as Bridgnorth fell to defeat.