In-form Shifnal Town hit the road aiming to cut gap at the top

With Wood on FA Vase duty, second-placed Town travel to Lichfield City chasing a win that will cut the gap at the top of the Premier Division to five points.

And Town will make the trip in confident mood having reeled off three successive victories during a spell that has seen them win five of their last six league outings and drawn the other one against Wood.

The other top-flight action sees 16th-placed Whitchurch Alport host a Worcester City side sitting one place below them in the standings.

Market Drayton Town, who parted company with boss Richard Brown earlier this week, are at home to Studley.

Town have tasted success in the league just once so far this season, on the opening day of the campaign, and have lost 16 Premier Division matches on the spin.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth will be looking to upset the odds when they host high-flyers Hinckley.

Hinckley will arrive at Crown Meadow sitting fifth in the Division One table and having hammered Coventry Copsewood 9-0 in midweek. But Bridgnorth will also have a spring in their step following a much-needed 2-1 victory away to fellow strugglers Ingles last weekend.

Shawbury United, who are one point and one place better off than Bridgnorth in 16th, will be aiming to heap more misery on Ingles when they check in tomorrow.

Basement boys Haughmond face a tough test away to fourth-placed OJM Black Country.

In the North West Counties First Division South, Ellesmere Rangers head to Stockport Town.

“It took us a while to get going on Saturday,” said secretary Steve Groome.

“The conditions were far from ideal and the first half was very scrappy.

“But we started very strong in the second half and took the lead within a couple of minutes. We then went 2-0 and then let them back into the game by conceding with around 20 minutes to go. But we held on pretty comfortably.

“The performance levels have been good recently and it was a good win.

“Hopefully we can follow it up against Hinckley on Saturday but it will be a tough game.