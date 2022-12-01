Market Drayton call time on Richard Brown’s stay

The Gingerbread Men are facing the real prospect of back-to-back relegations having found themselves marooned to the foot of the Midland Premier after 16 defeats from 17 this season – all in a row.

Brown, who took charge for the second time a little over two months ago, has been unable to arrest the slide as alarming results continued. And the Greenfields board have decided to act once more, continuing the flurry of managerial appointments and departures at the club over recent years.

Brown lasted 10 games at Town, nine league defeats and a sole win in the TJ Vickers Cup at county neighbours AFC Bridgnorth.

He departs Greenfields for a second time with the team eight points from safety in the step five Midland Premier, following relegation from the Northern League last term. Uttoxeter Town occupy the other relegation spot, with Wolverhampton Casuals and Worcester City – the side Drayton beat on the opening day – the other teams cut adrift of the main pack.

Brown brought around a dozen new signings to the club to try to inspire the squad he inherited from Paul Snape – himself a summer appointment – but despite some improved performances and close results, the margins kept going against Drayton.