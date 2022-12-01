Dawley are talk of the Town after another victory

The Salop Leisure League Premier Division leaders turned their attentions to the Shropshire Saturday Challenge Cup on Saturday, but the outcome was the same as usual as they extended their perfect record to 14 wins from 14 games on their way through to the semi-finals.

Visiting Broseley had no answer to their free-scoring hosts in as they were swept aside 6-1.

Charlie Knowles led the charge with a hat-trick, and was joined on the scoresheet by Daniel Beddows, George Lees and substitute Brodie Mcleod. Asa Dean grabbed a late consolation for Broseley.

Church Stretton Town also booked their place in the last four but needed penalties to edge out Gobowen Celtic. Ed Rogers fired Celtic in front twice during their first half, only for the hosts to hit back through Jack Briscoe and James Hill to make it 2-2 at the break.

There were no further goals and it was Stretton who triumphed 5-4 from the spot.

Hodnet’s cup hopes are over after they went down 3-1 away to West Midlands League Division One outfit Allscott Heath.

An own goal gave Hodnet the advantage at half-time, but Heath hit back in the second half thanks to two goals from Ryan Mansell and one from Aiden Jehu.

The Salop League action saw Prees United go goal crazy in their Premier Division clash with SAHA FC.

Prees plundered 14 goals without reply, with Samuel Flory taking the individual plaudits with a hat-trick.

Alex Kirk, Joel Browne, Daniel Whelan and Liam Moore all struck twice. Tom Clive, Matthew Owen and an own goal completed the rout.

Madeley Sports bagged three goals and three points at the expense of Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Jason Illingworth, Shaun Davies and Ryan Edwards were on target for Sports, with Eric Mensah bagging one in reply for Ercall.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers left it late to secure victory away to St Martins.

The home side led at half-time after Logan Richards had scored direct from a corner.

Jordan Bailey equalised for Shrewsbury with 75 minutes on the clock and then Owen Rothwell grabbed a dramatic winner in stoppage time.

Matthew Stuart bagged both goals as Wrockwardine Wood Juniors beat Wem Town 2-0.

Wood’s victory push was also helped by goalkeeper Kareem Zaman saving a penalty.

There was just one game in Division One and that saw title hopefuls AFC Bridgnorth Development beat Brown Clee 2-0.

The three points left second-placed Bridgnorth level on points with leaders Wellington Amateurs Development having played a game more.

n Ludlow Town Colts saw their Herefordshire Football Association County Challenge Cup hopes ended by Hereford FC.