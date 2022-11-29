Bridgnorth claim a crucial point in fight against drop

A tense affair in Leicestershire saw the sides – who both started the day on 18 points just outside the relegation zone – goalless at the break, with neither unable to break the deadlock.

But the Meadow Men burst into life after the interval with a quickfire double that could prove crucial in the race to climb away from the dotted line.

First it was the familiar figure of nine-goal top scorer Craig Knowles, who coolly converted a ball in from Will Reid. And, minutes later with Ingles shell-shocked, Shaquille Ologitere made no mistake to add a second after being found by Matt Dean. Ingles struck back shortly afterwards to create a tense finale but the visitors held on to put three points between themselves and their hosts and, more importantly, seven points clear of the drop zone.

Shawbury United are a single point better off than their county rivals Bridgnorth after an important 2-1 victory of their own against mid-table Smethwick Rangers.

It was an exciting late show for the hosts, who found themselves a goal down, while Cian Fenlon was in the sin bin, with just 20 minutes to play but showed character in bucket-loads to spark a turnaround.

Former Shrewsbury Town youngster Marco Adaggio slid in at the far post for a crucial equaliser.

It got even better for the hosts down in Ludlow as ex-TNS and Cardiff full-back Ryan Pryce nodded down and in at the back post from a corner to complete the turnaround and help the side go eight points clear.

A postponement saw Haughmond drop to the foot of the table as rivals Cradley Town picked up a point elsewhere.

Mond, whose clash against leaders Dudley Town was washed out, are six points from safety but do have a couple of games in hand on some rivals.

In the Premier Division, meanwhile, Shifnal Town closed the gap on leaders Walsall Wood, who were washed out, to eight points with a 2-1 home win over Stourport Swifts.

The win was inspired by AFC Telford loan youngster Jez Abbey, who fired a first-half brace on the same day elder brother Jed, also formerly of Telford, scored a memorable and high-profile equalising free-kick for Alvechurch in their FA Cup second round tie against League One Forest Green Rovers on an unforgettable day for the Abbey family.

Whitchurch Alport versus Highgate United and Market Drayton Town’s home clash with Darlaston Town fell foul to the weather.

Ellesmere Rangers were dramatic late winners in the North West Counties League Edward Case (First Division) Cup second round.

It appeared the Swans, third in Division One South, were heading out thanks to a 1-0 deficit at sixth-placed Cheadle Town, but quickfire goals from Jack Harris and Karl Bailey inside the final 10 minutes turned the tie on its head.