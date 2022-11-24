Morris is the main man for free-scoring Church Stretton Town

Premier Division title hopefuls Stretton found their shooting boots to record a resounding 11-0 win against Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Harry Morris took the individual plaudits with a four-goal salvo.

James Hill was also in fine form as he bagged a hat-trick while Dean Richards struck twice. Benjamin Hartshorne and Matthew Cole rounded off the scoring.

But despite hitting the goal trail, second-placed Stretton are still playing catch-up in the title race.

That's because leaders Dawley Town made it a perfect 10 wins from 10 league games.

Prees United were the latest side to be swept aside as they were beaten 5-0.

Daniel Beddows and Charlie Knowles shared top billing for Dawley with two goals each. Jeff Watkins was also on target.

Ludlow moved up into the top three on the back of a 4-0 triumph at home to Broseley.

Morgan Millard and Ryan Clarke both found the net in first half with Harry Jones and James Byatt adding further goals after the break.

Gobowen Celtic continued their recent free-scoring form with a comfortable success away to Madeley Sports.

They took their goal tally to 22 in their last three outings thanks to a 7-2 win.

Lewis Jones bagged a first-half trick and then added a fourth after the break. Ed Rogers (two) and Louis Morris joined him on the scoresheet, while Craig Picken and Luke Hester replied for Madeley.

Tom Gale was a hat-trick hero for Morda United in their victory against Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Jordan Gerrard also found the net to complete a 4-0 win.

Matthew Stuart and Jaton Vernon were on target to earn Wrockwardine Wood Juniors a 2-0 success at home to St Martins.