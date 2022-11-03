Dawley too sharp as they put Rangers to the sword

Hodnet

The Premier Division pacesetters proved too strong for Division One outfit Ellesmere Rangers Reserves as they eased to a 9-0 victory in the Shropshire Saturday Challenge Cup.

George Lees led the way with a hat-trick while Daniel Beddows and Jamie Russell both netted twice. Lewis Mackenzie and Samuel Rigby added the other goals.

Fellow Premier Division title hopefuls Church Stretton, Hodnet and Ludlow also booked their places in the next round.

Triumphed

Hodnet made light work of visiting Clee Hill United in what proved to be a one-sided affair.

Strikes from Connor Dunne and Marcus Dillon put Hodnet 2-0 inside the opening seven minutes.

And it was 7-0 by half-time following a hat-trick from Cameron Dourish, another strike from Dunne and a goal from Lewis Brown.

Substitute Kieran Jones wrapped up the scoring with Hodnet’s eighth goal six minutes from the end.

Ludlow triumphed 2-0 at Bishops Castle Town thanks to an effort from Ryan Clarke and an own goal.

Church Stretton Town eased to a 4-0 win over Herefordshire County League side Ludlow Town Colts.

Alexander Ryder netted with just a minute on the clock, with James Hill doubling Stretton’s advantage nine minutes later.

A second goal from Hill just after the hour mark and a Sam Jones strike four minutes from time completed the win.

An impressive first-half display booked Broseley’s passage through to the next round.

All their goals came inside the opening 33 minutes as they saw off Albrighton 4-1.

Joseph Morris opened the scoring after two minutes and then Asa Dean added a second two minutes later.

Luke Gain made it 3-0 on 23 minutes before Morris bagged his second of the day. Albrighton grabbed a consolation after the break.

Morda United also progressed on the back of 3-2 win at home to SAHA FC.

Tom Gale struck twice and Jordan Gerrard once for the hosts.

Gobowen Celtic hit form on the road at Shrewsbury Juniors Development.

Jack Hughes, Lewis Jones, David Hartshorn and Scott Hale were on the mark as Celtic triumphed 4-0.

Allscott Heath were also celebrating an away-day success – 3-0 at Wrockwardine Wood.

Ben Jones, Ryan Mnasell and Kian Garbett found the net for the visitors.

There was just one match in the Salop Leisure League Premier Division and that proved to be an eventful one.

Goals from Jason Clare and Marko Chris Ofori appeared to have put hosts Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution in charge against Shrewsbury Up & Comers at the break.

But a double blast from Owen Rothwell and an 81st-minute strike from Tyler Smith saw the visitors roar back to take the points.

Madeley Sports also hit the comeback trail after falling behind to an effort from Prees United’s Samuel Flory.

Shaun Davies levelled the scores before Jon Matthews edged Sports in front. Two goals from Mark Pritchard then sealed a 4-1 win.

Luke Mason (two) and Gregory Dakin grabbed the goals that secured a 3-2 win for Wem Town against visiting St Martins.