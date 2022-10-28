Market Drayton boss Richard Brown eyes bragging rights over county rivals Town

The Shropshire duo face each under the Greenfields floodlights, incredibly, for the fourth time already this season as Brown eyes a first league win of his short tenure.

So far the bragging rights have been even. Drayton took the opening-day spoils in the FA Cup on home turf, before a goalless draw at Shifnal's Acoustafoam Stadium in the FA Vase – which saw Shifnal progress on penalties.

The pair then clashed in the Midland League Premier, again in Shifnal, in late September and Jamie Haynes' side edged out 2-0 winners under Brown's predecessors Paul Snape and Sean Notley.