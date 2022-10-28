Notification Settings

Market Drayton boss Richard Brown eyes bragging rights over county rivals Town

Richard Brown hopes to tip Market Drayton Town's rivalry with Shifnal Town in favour of his side under the lights on Friday.

The Shropshire duo face each under the Greenfields floodlights, incredibly, for the fourth time already this season as Brown eyes a first league win of his short tenure.

So far the bragging rights have been even. Drayton took the opening-day spoils in the FA Cup on home turf, before a goalless draw at Shifnal's Acoustafoam Stadium in the FA Vase – which saw Shifnal progress on penalties.

The pair then clashed in the Midland League Premier, again in Shifnal, in late September and Jamie Haynes' side edged out 2-0 winners under Brown's predecessors Paul Snape and Sean Notley.

Brown, back at the rock-bottom Drayton as boss for a second time, said:

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

