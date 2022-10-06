Wem fight back to earn crucial point

Celebrations from TNS’s win at Abergavenny Picture: Stuart Townsend

The visitors fell two goals behind in the 23rd minute, but they got one back shortly after with a superb volley to ensure they only trailed by one at the interval.

And they were back on terms in the 58th minute when Taylor Davis calmly slotted past the Leek keeper.

Despite the point, Wem are in the bottom two with four points, but Lincoln City and Northampton Town are only above them on goal difference.

Shrewsbury Town progressed to the third round qualifying of the Vitality FA Cup after an emphatic 8-1 victory against Coventry.

Coventry took the lead in the 7th minute before Shrewsbury went on to smash six goals in the first half.

Zoe Child completed a hat trick just after the interval in what was a much quieter second period by comparison to the first.

Town will travel to Market Rasen Town in the next round, a fixture set to take place on Sunday, October 23.

Shifnal Town also progressed to the next stage of the cup after a 4-0 victory at Crusaders. They led 3-0 at the break before adding another goal in the second period.

They will now travel to Sutton Coldfield in the next round.

AFC Telford United's cup run came to an end after they bowed out following a 5-1 defeat at Lichfield.

Jem Smith scored a consolation for the Bucks who will turn their attention back to league action when they take on Tamworth in the West Midlands League Division One North.

The New Saints claimed a first away victory of the season after beating Abergavenny 4-2 in the Adran Welsh Premier League.