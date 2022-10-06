Hodnet go goal crazy

Screenshot

The Hodnet hot-shot hit the gab of the net five times as his side powered their way to a 12-1 victory at home to Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Dunne wasted little time leading the victory charge by bagging a hat-trick inside the opening 18 minutes.

Nicky Parker and Adam Heath joined him on the scoresheet before the break with Jason Clare replying for Ercall.

Dunne grabbed two more goals either side of a second strike from Nicky Parker as Hodnet piled on the misery.

Cameron Dourish then netted a quick-fire double around the hour mark before Daniel Parker and Macauley Clifton rounded the scoring off in the last 10 minutes.

The victory left Hodnet sitting second in the Premier Division standings, two points behind Church Stretton Town and Dawley Town.

The Stretton boys recorded their fifth win in six league outings.

They saw off visiting Wrockwardine Wood Juniors 4-0 with Matthew Cole and James Hill both netting twice.

Cole opened the scoring on the half-hour mark and again just before the break with Hill adding his first in between.

Hill rounded off the victory with his second of the day 10 minutes into the second half.

Dawley maintained their perfect start to the season with a 3-2 success at Gobowen Celtic.

Two goals from Daniel Beddows and one from Sam Rigby saw Dawley return home with the points. Lewis Jones and David Hartshorn were on target for Celtic.

Greg Dakin was the star of a goal-laden clash between Prees United and Wem Town.

A thrilling encounter saw Dakin net four times as Wem emerged victorious by the odd goal in nine to record their first league win of the season.

Hosts Prees struck with just a minute on the clock through Samuel Flory. But Wem hit back in the 14th minute through Ben Howell.

The game then exploded into life in the second half as Dakin plundered a hat-trick inside eight minutes to the visitors 4-1 up.

But any hopes they had of cruising across the finish line were blown away as two goals from Alexander Cadman and one from Chris Owen drew the hosts level.

Dakin then added his fourth of the day five minutes from full time, but there was still time for more drama as Prees missed a stoppage time penalty.

Broseley also picked up their first three-point haul of the season.

Christopher Dixon struck twice and Luke Gain and Ronan Mariemoutou once each in their 4-1 triumph at St Martins. Robert Weir scored for the home side.

In Division One, table-toppers Wellington Amateurs Development beat Brown Clee 3-2 to make it four wins from four games.

Shrewsbury Juniors Development are up and running after picking up their first win of the season.

Two goals from Archie Perkins saw them edge out Llanymynech 2-1. Mike Edwards replied for the visitors.

Fixtures October 8 - Premier Division: Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution v St Martins; Hodnet v Wrockwardine Wood Juniors; Madeley Sports v Ludlow; Morda United v Dawley Town; Prees United v Church Stretton Town; Shrewsbury Up & Comers v Broseley; Wem Town v SAHA FC.