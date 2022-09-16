Trophy in the bag for Whitchurch Alport as they bounce back from defeat

Whitchurch Alport vs AFC Telford United (Kieran Griffin Photography)

Following last weekend’s widespread postponements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Alport returned with a 5-1 hammering at the hands of new leaders AFC Wulfrunians.

They did bounce back to beat Hodnet in the final of the Ethelston Cup on Wednesday – courtesy of Alex Hughes’ winner – and will hope to take that winning mentality back into tomorrow’s league game at rock-bottom Worcester City.

Market Drayton Town are just two places and two points above Worcester after suffering a 4-1 defeat on the road at Romulus on Monday. They host Stourport Swifts on Saturday.

Shifnal Town are still unbeaten – third from the top – after Tyrone Ofori fired them to a 1-0 win at Uttoxeter Town on Tuesday. They are back on the road at Lye Town tomorrow.

AFC Bridgnorth boss Jason Pike will be demanding a positive reaction from his troops when they host Wolves Sporting in Midland One.

Pike saw his men turn in a flat performance as they went down 2-0 at OJM Black Country in midweek.

The result made it two wins, two defeats and one loss for Bridgnorth in their last five matches as the search for consistency goes on.

“Jason will be looking for a reaction on Saturday,” said secretary Steve Groome. “No-one had a bad game on Tuesday but OJM had more urgency and we can’t have any complaints about the result.

“We had a few players unavailable and it makes it hard to find any consistency when you have to chop and change the team.”