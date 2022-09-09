Whitchurch Alport looking to bounce back from Cup exit by earning points

They lost 3-1 to fellow step five outfit Anstey Nomads in a hard-fought first qualifying round encounter at Cropston Road – equalling their best effort in the competition.

Alport are unbeaten in the Midland Premier, where they currently sit third and could go top with a victory if results go their way.

Shifnal Town are also unbeaten and host winless Worcester City with ambitions of shifting into top spot.

An impressive 2-1 win over Studley away from home kept them in the chasing pack despite a late consolation from the opposition.

Meanwhile, Market Drayton Town will be looking to avoid another defeat, having lost their last three league games. They welcome Lye Town, who they sit level on points with.

There is also Midland League Division One action when 15th-placed Haughmond look to gain ground on those in the top half of the table.

They travel to Hinckley AFC, who have also claimed 10 points so far.

AFC Bridgnorth aren’t in action this weekend but suffered last-minute heartbreak against Stapenhill last time out, when they conceded an equaliser after a scramble from a long throw-in.

Eighteenth-placed Shawbury United host league leading Dudley Town with hopes of halting their title charge at The Ludlow Stadium.