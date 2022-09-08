Morda United still setting Salop Leisure League pace

Hodnet FC V Church Stretton at Hodnet, Hodnet, Shropshire, England on September 03 2022 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

Their latest outing saw them edge out Broseley 2-1 to make it three wins in five outings.

Aaron Davies gave Morda an 18th-minute lead only for Ryan Mountford to draw Broseley level before half-time.

Substitute Tom Gale then climbed off the bench to net the winner for Morda with five minutes remaining.

Hodnet are sitting a point behind the leaders having played a game less.

The Parker boys were on target again as Hodnet beat visiting Church Stretton Town 3-0.

All the goals came in the second half with Daniel striking on 49 minutes before Nicky added a brace with efforts on 56 and 67 minutes.

Samuel Ray Rigby bagged the only goal of the game to secure three points for Dawley Town FC at the expense of Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

That victory made it three wins from three for third-placed Dawley.

Ludlow are sitting fourth following a 3-1 success away to Gobowen Celtic.

Ryan Clarke led the victory charge with a two-gaol blast with Aaron Dovey joining him on the scoresheet. Ben Pierpoint replied for the hosts.

Madeley Sports eased to a 4-1 win at home to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

Shaun Davies netted twice and Jayme Duncan-Emery and Jon Matthews once each.

Kai Hurdman, Logan Richards and substitute Joshua Davies found the net to earn St Martins a 3-2 away day triumph at SAHA FC.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers are up and running after bagging their first win of the season.

They won an entertaining clash with Prees United 4-2.

Gabriel Ionescu (two), Lewis Bloor and an own netted for Up & Comers. Samuel Flory bagged both of United's goals.

Wellington Amateurs Development climbed to the top of the Division One standings thanks to a five-star showing at AFC Bridgnorth Development.

Noah Davies, Joshua Harvey, Luke Richards, Abdul Abass and xxx struck as the visitors won 5-1.

Brown Clee and Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw.

Newcomers Llanymynech are celebrating their first win in England after beating Ercall Colts Juniors Revolution Colts 3-2.

The clash was level at half-time after an effort from Llanymynech's Mathew Lainsbury had been cancelled out Jordan Hobb.

Mike Whitehouse fired the Welsh visitors back in front on the hour only for Dillon Robb to make it 2-2 with 15 minutes left.

But Llanymynech were not to be denied and Lee Rogers popped up with a dramatic last-minute winner.

Saturday's fixtures.

Premier: Broseley FC v Prees United; Dawley Town v Hodnet; Madeley Sports v SAHA FC; Morda United v Ludlow; St Martins v Church Stretton Town; Wem Town v Shrewsbury Up & Comers; Wrockwardine Wood Juniors v Gobowen Celtic.