Shifnal’s unbeaten start goes on with Studley win

Ellesmere Rangers FC V Smethwick FC. E: Jamie Haynes..

Jamie Haynes’ side currently sit fourth in the Midland Football League Premier Division after securing two wins and a draw to start their campaign.

A goal by Tyrone Ofori just before half-time gave Shifnal the lead before second-half substitute Jeremy Abbey doubled their lead 15 minutes from time.

A Jack Cresswell free-kick turned out to be a late consolation for the Warwickshire side.

Market Drayton Town surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 at Walsall Wood.

Isaac Shaw gave the visitors the lead in the 34th minute.

But a second-half brace by Kaden May, including an 88th-minute winner, was enough to see Walsall win the game. It has been a difficult start to the season for Market Drayton losing three of their first four matches.

Meanwhile, in division one, AFC Bridgnorth thrashed bottom side Heath Hayes to get their second win of the season.

They won 5-2 on the road at the Staffordshire side’s Coppice Colliery Ground to register a much-needed victory for Stephen Groome’s side.

Elsewhere, Haughmond lost 2-0 away at Stapenhill.

George Teeney opened the scoring for the hosts after dribbling through Haughmond’s defence and finishing from a tight angle.

Cameron Steele doubled the home side’s lead shortly after with a long-range effort, and this was enough to give them all three points at Maple Grove. It has been a steady start to the season for Mick Cutler’s men, but they will be hoping for an improvement in results when a few players return from injury setbacks in the next few weeks.

In the First Division South of the Northern Counties League, Ellesmere Rangers lost 1-0 with the final kick of the game at Abbey Hey.

Ben Halfacre smashed a penalty into the top corner for the hosts.

Ellesmere had thought they had won it moments before, but the ball was not judged to have gone over the line following a goal-mouth scramble.

They are still in a good position in the league table after a positive start to the season.