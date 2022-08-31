Shifnal Town keep up goal tally with 3-3 draw

The difference here is that Town played more than half the game with 10 men.

Town were ahead when Luke Walsh played a one-two with Tyrone Ofori and skipped past two defenders before slotting home.

Shifnal’s lead was short-lived as Luke Hennessey and Lewis McPike turned the match on its head – and the visitors suddenly threatened to run riot.

On the stroke of half-time, Walsh went in for a strong tackle that caused a mass scuffle and resulted in Walsh being sent off.

Romulus seemingly put the game out of sight when Owen Watkins found the bottom corner from a free-kick on 66 minutes.

But Shifnal were handed a lifeline in the 73rd minute when a header from Max Chimenes was handled by a defender in the penalty area and Ofori made no mistake from the spot.

Three minutes later, Emem Jones headed against the foot of the post from Josh Green’s corner. And the hosts deservedly equalised on 80 minutes when a free-kick was played into Ofori, who turned inside and drove low into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards.

Try as they might, 10-man Town were unable to grab the winner which their second-half performance merited.

Market Drayton Town – who were knocked out of the FA Vase on penalties by Shifnal on Friday night – went down to defeat in another Shropshire derby on their return to Midland Premier action on Monday.

They were the latest victims of a Whitchurch Alport side who remain unbeaten in the league this season.

Dan Skelton scored the only goal of the game four minutes into the second half to leave Whitchurch third in the table and Drayton 15th.

Whitchurch had seen off Wolverhampton Casuals by the same scoreline on Saturday, Alex Hughes netting the only goal on that occasion.

In Midland One, AFC Bridgnorth suffered a chastening 5-0 defeat at the hands of Chelmsley Town.

Tyrone Anthony was sent off in that match, two days after bagging a brace in Bridgnorth’s 3-2 victory over Wednesfield.

Craig Knowles was also on target in AFC’s first victory of the season.