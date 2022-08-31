Parker hits six of the best as Hodnet run riot

Hodnet

Last season's Premier Division runners-up were in scintillating form as they plundered 13 unanswered goals against Wem Town.

Sharp-shooter Nicky Parker led the way with a stunning six-goal salvo to help fire his unbeaten side to their second win in three games.

Hodnet flew out of the blocks and were three goals up inside 17 minutes thanks to two strikes from Macauley Clifton and one from Levi Hunter.

Nicky Parker also notched as the hosts led 4-0 at half-time.

But the title hopefuls then stepped up the pace after the break.

Daniel Parker added a fifth before Nicky Parker bagged his second of the day.

Ashley Brown got his name on the scoresheet just before the hour mark and then Nick Parker added four more to make it 11-0.

Substitutes Marcus Dillon and Kieran Jones then rounded things off with goals inside the last five minutes.

The victory left Hodnet sitting a point behind early leaders Morda United, and with a game in hand.

Morda had to come from behind to earn a point against visiting Gobowen Celtic.

Joe Pierpoint gave Celtic a half-time lead but Jordan Dean levelled things up after the break.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors picked up their first three-point haul of the season thanks to a 2-1 success at home to Broseley.

Wood led at the break thanks to a 28th-minute strike from Jamie Porter.

Broseley hit back four minutes into the second half through Asa Dean but substitute Joel Hodnett climbed off the bench to net Wood's winner 12 minutes from full-time.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers suffered a 6-2 reverse at home to SAHA FC last Friday.

The midweek action saw Dawley Town beat Madeley Sports 4-1 thanks to two goals from George Lees and one each from Daniel Beddows and Sam Robinson. Jamie Hickman netted Madeley's consolation.

Prees United eased to a 5-0 success at St Martins to maintain their unbeaten start.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth Development made it two wins from two thanks to a 4-1 triumph at Brown Clee.