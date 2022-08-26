Strikers need goals as Market Drayton boss hunts signings

Paul Snape

Drayton, who head to Shifnal Town tonight in the FA Vase, have started the season with two wins and two defeats and Snape has been generally pleased with their overall performances.

But one area where he wants to see an improvement is in front of goal after seeing his side waste numerous chances as they slipped out of the FA Cup, 2-1 at home to Highgate last weekend.

That result was followed by a 1-0 Midland League reverse to Uttoxeter.

“We know we can play some good football but when we get in front of goal we have to take our chances. If you don’t do that then you get punished,” said Snape.

“Uttoxeter deserved to win, we didn’t show up for that game. But Highgate was a different story, we played well.

“We had a period where we dominated the game and we should have taken some of the chances we created.

“They had two chances, took them both and we found ourselves 2-0 down at half-time.

“We did everything we needed to do apart from put the ball in the net. We are after someone who can do that. We are watching players and putting feelers out.”

Snape will be hoping his payers find their scoring touch for the night clash at Shifnal.

Having dumped Shifnal out of the FA Cup on the opening day of the season, Snape knows the hosts will be gunning for revenge.

“It’s a big game again in another cup competition,” added Snape.

“They are at home and they will be after revenge after we beat them in the FA Cup.

“They have made their intentions known this season, they want to be pushing for promotion. We have also made ours known and want to be pushing for the top four.

“With it being a Friday night there will be a decent crowd there and it should be a good game.”

Haughmond and Shawbury United are in FA Vase action tomorrow when they host Winsford United and Westfields respectively.

North West Counties outfit Ellesmere Rangers head to the Black Country to tackle Lye Town.

In the Midland League Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport will be looking to claim a second win in three games when they entertain Wolverhampton Casuals.