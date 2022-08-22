Whitchurch Alport handed away tie in FA Cup first qualifying round

FA Cup

Alport progressed through the preliminary round thanks to a 97th minute winner from former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Junior Brown against Ossett United.

And their reward is a clash at United Counties League Premier Division North side Anstey Nomads.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, Wolverhampton Casuals could host Chasetown in the FA Cup first qualifying round - with a number of the region's clubs given tough opening ties.

Casuals drew with Stone Old Alleynians on Saturday - with their pair set to do battle again on Tuesday evening for a place in the first qualifying round proper.

And now they know that should they win - they will host Chasetown who are one of a number of West Midlands clubs to now enter the draw.

If Lye Town overcome Kidsgrove Athletic - then they will face Harborough Town.

Elsewhere, Rushall Olympic have been handed a tricky tie with Redditch United, while Stourbridge will host Hanley Town,

The Stoke based side, managed by Carl Dickinson, boast a number of ex EFL players and will prove a stern test for the Glassboys.

In other ties, Stafford Rangers will host Newcastle Town or Bedworth United, Hednesford Town will face Long Eaton United and Lichfield City will take on Stourport Swifts.