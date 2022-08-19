Bridgnorth boss Jason Pike confident his side will avoid relegation battle

Jason Pike

Club stalwart Pike has taken on a player/manager role at Crown Meadow following a traumatic summer that saw Dave Downing installed as boss before the club relieved him of his duties after just one pre-season friendly.

Pike’s side went down 2-0 at Coton Green in midweek and have started the Midland League Division One campaign with two draws and two defeats.

They face a tough test tomorrow when they host a Bilston Town side boasting four wins from four games.

Pike admits his men are playing catch-up following a disruptive pre-season but is confident they are on the right track and that performances will improve.

“Pre-season was disrupted and our fitness levels were an issue,” said Pike.

“Because of the pre-season we had, we are catching up on fitness. We have had to treat the first few weeks like a pre-season.

“But the lads are getting some fitness in their legs now.

“I am pleased with how things are going, but people from the outside probably won’t see the benefits until next month.

“A mid-table finish would constitute a good season for us and I think we are more than capable of achieving that.”

Haughmond, who have made an impressive start to the season with seven points from their first three games, are at home to Nuneaton Griff.

Shawbury travel to Wolves Sporting looking for their first point of the season.

Market Drayton and Whitchurch Alport are in FA Cup preliminary round action tomorrow.

Drayton, who beat Shifnal Town in their first cup outing, host Midland Premier Division rivals Highgate United looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Uttoxeter on Tuesday.

Whitchurch travel to Ossett United.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, second placed Ellesmere Rangers entertain a Brocton side sitting one place below them in the standings.